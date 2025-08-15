Seth Godin's AI-powered "Prompt Decks" launch on Kickstarter

My friend Seth Godin (author of Purple Cow, Tribes, and Linchpin) is back on Kickstarter for the first time in a decade, and the project is exactly what I've come to know about Seth: surprising, generous, and a little bit magical.

The short version: three gorgeously-printed decks of prompt cards that blend tactile exploration with personalized AI guidance, discovery, and insight. Point your camera at any card's QR code and it launches a Claude "artifact" — a pre-engineered prompt that spins up a custom AI conversation. The cards give you something to hold; the AI gives you something to think about.

The three decks:

Infinite Adventure Deck – 50 text-adventure worlds you steer in real time (cyberpunk heists, Wonderland rabbit-holes, noir detective stories, etc.).

– 50 text-adventure worlds you steer in real time (cyberpunk heists, Wonderland rabbit-holes, noir detective stories, etc.). Modern Divination Deck – 50 future-casting spreads that replace mystical hocus-pocus with "what are you going to do about it?" reflection.

– 50 future-casting spreads that replace mystical hocus-pocus with "what are you going to do about it?" reflection. Mentor Deck – 50 one-on-one coaching sessions with thinkers like Adam Grant, Octavia Butler, or Marcus Aurelius. Each card fires up a coach who has digested everything Claude knows about that person and is ready to talk you through your actual problems.

Seth has put a sample Mentor conversation online so you can test-drive the experience. The Kickstarter page has three Infinite Adventure samples to try out, too.

Early-bird pricing (all three decks for $65) ends soon, and the print run is timed to land before the winter holidays, so if you want a set for gifting, head over to the Kickstarter page now.

