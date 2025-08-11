EA confirms a new Sims game isn't happening

You'll be playing Sims 4 for the next 20 years and you'll like it. Since that game's release in 2014, it's gotten a steady stream of updates and expansions, attracting a steady playerbase and keeping them from straying with the constant promise of something new on the horizon.

That 'something new', however, is apparently never going to be an actual Sims 5. In a recent interview with Variety, EA Entertainment president Laura Miele finally outright confirmed that a new mainline Sims isn't in the cards. She said that this out of concern for players, not wanting them to "start from day zero and start from scratch and give up all of the things that you have created, give up all of the content that you've purchased over the years", but come on, this is EA we're talking about.

I think a more likely translation for that answer is "The Sims 4 is still making us an ungodly amount of money with minimal effort, and we don't want to ruin a good thing." Battlefield 6 is going to need all the funding it can get to hit that 100 million player target, after all.

Although The Sims hasn't quite been knocked off its throne atop the life-sim genre yet, a wide variety of upcoming projects are clearly taking aim at that coveted spot, or at least a bit of the market share that comes with it, as a result of the series' inactivity. I have high hopes for next year's Tomodachi Life sequel, but whether or not it can dislodge The Sims from its 20-year reign is another matter entirely. People get serious about this game.