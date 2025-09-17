Escape routes: top options for leaving the U.S. in 2025

The United States' political and economic future is on shaky ground. A growing number of Americans are thinking about getting out. A recent Harris poll revealed that 52% of Americans surveyed agreed with the statement, "I could live a higher quality of life living abroad than in America," and 43% agreed with the statement, "I think I would be happier with my life if I lived abroad."

But where to go? And how to make it happen? Carla and spoke with Tim Leffel, veteran expat and author of A Better Life for Half the Price and The World's Cheapest Destinations, to get the inside scoop on the best destinations for those looking to start a new life overseas. Leffel, who also runs the Nomadico newsletter for working travelers and the Cheapest Destinations blog, shared his insights on top locations, visa requirements, and practical considerations.

Top Destinations

Latin America

"Latin America is pretty popular because it's close and easy to get to," says Leffel. "There's not really all that much difficulty in moving to any of the countries in Latin America."

Mexico (where Leffel lives) allows stays of up to six months on tourist visas. However, permanent residency requires proving a monthly income of over $4,000 or substantial savings. "It's double what you need to live on," Leffel says.

For lower thresholds, Leffel suggests checking out Ecuador and Panama. Colombia offers attractive visas for professionals and business owners.

Europe

Some European countries are rolling out the welcome mat. "Albania will let you stay for a year on a tourist visa," Leffel says. "Only for Americans. Something to come out of the Bosnian war — we recognize Kosovo, and that was the way they rewarded us." Georgia offers similar year-long stays open to many nationalities.

Asia

The new Destination Thailand Visa is one of the" few ones out there where you can stay a long time, and it's not just geared to people getting a paycheck from Oracle or something like that," Leffel explains. "People who are self-employed can actually get it." The visa offers up to five years of multi-entry access.

Cambodia allows six-month business visa renewals with minimal hassle. Vietnam also offers manageable requirements for longer stays.

Practical Considerations

Try Before You Buy

Before making a permanent move, Leffel says it's essential to do a trial run: "I always tell people to do a trial run first and make sure they really like the place as a place to live, not as a tourist." He recommends staying 2-4 weeks minimum in a real neighborhood to test daily life logistics.

Banking and Finances

When it comes to practical matters like banking, Leffel says U.S. accounts are usually good enough: "We just use our debit and credit cards and take cash out with an ATM." He recommends cards that reimburse ATM fees, like those from Schwab and Capital One 360.

Health Insurance

For health coverage, Leffel says that care is "almost always better and more affordable when you get out of the U.S." Many expats opt for local private insurance or international plans. Travel insurance can fill gaps for U.S. visits.

Emotional Challenges

While logistics matter, Leffel says the biggest hurdle is often emotional: "for most people, it's the emotional part of leaving their friends and family. If they grew up in one community and have been there their whole life, that's wrenching to just pick up and go."But for those willing to take the leap, a world of possibilities awaits. As Leffel puts it, " feel like you can go almost anywhere and live cheaper" than major U.S. cities.

[Via It Is Happening]

Previously:

• Let me tell you about living my life on the road