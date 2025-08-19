New app lets couples charge admission fees to their wedding

Why send boring old wedding invitations when you can include invoices in the envelope?

Invitin is a new app that encourages couples to treat their sacred union like a cash grab by charging admission to their own friends and family. Because Aunt Susan hasn't suffered enough paying for plane tickets and hotel rooms — now she needs to cough up an entry fee.

The founder proudly announces this helps couples "keep control of their budget." Translation: You can outsource your wedding costs to the same people who already bought everything on your registry at Crate & Barrel.

Their marketing materials suggest this lets you "celebrate without worrying about excessive expenses." Sure — by making them someone else's excessive expenses.

The app promises to help you "think bigger for your wedding." And what could be bigger than destroying your relationships with friends and family before the photographer even shows up? Really starts the marriage off with a bang — specifically, the sound of doors slamming as your relatives disown you.

Word of advice: If you're considering charging your own mother admission to watch you get married, maybe just elope.

Previously:

• Watch: A Bad Lip Reading of the Royal Wedding

• Woman arrested after staging wedding without groom's consent