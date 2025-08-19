Sheepdog and human sing beautifully together while speaking out against hate

I'm always on the lookout for new musical talent to join my fictional animals-only band, and I'm excited to have stumbled across a new lead singer — er, I guess I should say lead howler — to add to the mix. And this one is as talented as any I've encountered! I'm thrilled to introduce you to Arlo Champagne, an absolutely gorgeous Old English Sheepdog who lives in Astoria, Oregon, with his sibling, a "Sheepadoodle" (Sheepdog x Poodle) named LouLou and his human dad, Jordan Probasco, who accompanies him on guitar and sings along with Arlo's howls. Together, this sheepdog and human make beautiful music that you really must hear — and on top of that, they speak out against the current hateful regime while promoting peace and love. It's really a win-win!

They do lots of great cover songs, which are especially funny because of the clever names Probasco gives them. For instance, check out, "Drool Summer," Arlo's take on Taylor Swift's Cruel Summer. And here's Arlo and Jordan, aka "The Rolling Bones", with "You Can't Always Get the Treats You Want" (their version of The Rolling Stones "You Can't Always Get What You Want"). Here's another fun one — "My Dog" by "The (Treat) Temptations," their take on The Temptations' "My Girl." They also sing terrific original songs from Probasco's band, Brothers and the Beat — here's "Late Again," starring Arlo Champagne on "lead howl vocals."

What makes this talented duo even better is that they are fans of democracy, and make it clear that hateful folks and those who support hateful folks aren't welcome on their social media pages — on one post featuring their rendition of Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA," for example, they wrote:

If you support this current hateful and morally corrupt orange regime, please unfollow us (*without saying bye). We save our joys for others that help uplift humanity, not blister it into division. Your questionable morals are getting the spotlight.

Thanks, Jordan and Arlo, for all the amazing tunes, and for standing up for democracy and justice! Hear more of Arlo Champagne's gorgeous howl-singing on his Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube.

