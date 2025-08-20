American Academy of Pediatrics recommends COVID shots for children ages 6 months to 2 years

Contrary to the Trump Administration's loon, RFK Jr's unscientific guidance not to vaccinate children, the AAP wants us to protect our kids.

Just as disgusting as RFK Jr's conspiracy theory-motivated call to endanger children is his department's attempt to call good science "baseless political attacks."

The AAP is strongly recommending COVID-19 shots for children ages 6 months to 2 years. Shots also are advised for older children if parents want their kids vaccinated, the AAP said. That differs from guidance established under U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which doesn't recommend the shots for healthy children of any age but says kids may get the shots in consultation with physicians. Children ages 6 months to 2 years are at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19, and it was important that recommendations continue to emphasize the need for them to get vaccinated, said Campbell, a University of Maryland infectious diseases expert. Vaccinations also are recommended for older children who have chronic lung diseases or other conditions that put them at higher risk for severe disease, the AAP said. In a statement, Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Andrew Nixon said "the AAP is undermining national immunization policymaking with baseless political attacks." NBC

Vaccination saves lives. It is our obligation to one another to protect those who can not be protected by getting vaccinated when recommended. Don't listen to the fools.

Previously:

• Dispelling RFK, Jr.'s disinformation, crowd-sourced database includes hundreds of randomized controlled trials of vaccines

• Study shows how memes impact vaccine hesitancy

• RFK Jr.s lawyer petitions to ban Polio vaccine

• Anti-Vaxxers successfully bring back measles and whooping cough

• Politician who opposed mandatory chickenpox vaccine has been hospitalized after getting chickenpox