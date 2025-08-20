Get party-ready with a new JBL Flip 7 Portable Speaker for less

TL;DR: Party with the JBL Flip 7 (2025) Portable Speaker (Open Box) for only $89.99 (MSRP $149.95).

Entertaining is a lost art form. To be a true host means eliminating awkward talk with ice breakers, having snack options throughout the night, and maybe most important to the vibe, curating the right music. Make sure those tunes sound crisp and clear with only $89.99 (MSRP $149.95) for an open box version of a JBL Flip 7 (2025) Portable Speaker.

You can spend hours making the playlist, but if the sound is muddy, it's not worth it. With the 2025 JBL Flip 7, you'll get powerful bass, and strong highs, powered by AI Sound Boost to minimize distortion, even at full volume. Make adjustments to the sound based on how packed your crib gets with the JBL Portable app, allowing you to easily adjust EQ settings, get updates, and customize settings on an easy-to-use screen.

The JBL Flip 7 (2025) comes with 16 hours of playtime, including 2 hours of Playtime Boost. For a real blowout, worry about one less thing with the waterproof, dust-proof, and drop-proof design. A fall from a height of 1 meter won't do anything to your quality speaker. When it's not in use, it'll blend right into your decor in black, red, white, purple, or blue.

An open box rating means 100% battery health and not a scratch on it — your speaker may arrive in imperfect packaging and it comes with a 1-year warranty.

Make your cozy home the go-to for functions, feasts, and festivities with a portable speaker that sounds amazing. Playlist is still on you; no pressure.

Get it started with the JBL Flip 7 (2025) Portable Speaker (Open Box) at only $89.99 (MSRP $149.95).

