"Always fight back": Canadian man punches cougar in face to escape attack

A Canadian worker near Smithers, British Columbia, fended off a cougar attack with a well-placed punch to the animal's face. As reported in Yahoo News, the man was working outdoors when the cougar approached and swiped at his torso.

He retaliated with a punch, causing the animal to retreat. The incident left him with only minor injuries.

WildSafeBC data shows about 2,500 cougar-related calls to the region's Conservation Officer Service annually. These encounters often stem from human encroachment on wildlife habitats or climate-driven resource scarcity, pushing animals into human-occupied areas.

