Fortnite's newest Icon is the world's biggest virtual band

I genuinely can't believe this hasn't happened sooner. Virtual band Gorillaz, best known for putting out three extremely good albums and then just sort of coasting for the next fifteen years, has finally entered battle royale Fortnite, best known for absorbing every bit of IP more than two people are aware of.

More specifically, the band (collectively) will be Fortnite's next "Fortnite Festival Icon", meaning it will receive an extra large helping of cosmetics and several songs you can play while dancing on the corpses of your enemies.

Gorillaz — the biggest virtual band in the world — has crossed over and crash-landed into a whole new universe! With their colorful backstory and ground-breaking musical ways, they're ready to put on a show. Band members Noodle, 2D, Russel Hobbs, and Murdoc Niccals are the Icons of Fortnite Festival Season 10. Watch out for this dream line-up making their Festival debut on August 26!

Between this and Gorillaz' live exhibition in London, it's been a fairly active year for the band. Hopefully the album this is all leading up to will be decent.