Missouri man has to fight for the right to grow sunflowers

The City of St. Peters, Missouri, keeps changing the laws and suing Chris Bank for growing sunflowers in his front yard.

This year, the city altered the ordinance again, this time classifying sunflowers as a crop and limiting them to 10% of a front yard. Bank refused to remove his plants and is scheduled for another court appearance this September.

He argues the flowers are more than just ornamental. "There's lots of hummingbirds, many bees pollinate through here day in and day out," he said. "I take care of the yard and trim it by hand to make sure it's not an issue with neighbors."

Bank also criticized the city's priorities, pointing to an incident last year in which he said someone cut down dozens of his sunflowers. He says he provided police with video evidence and receipts for damages but said prosecutors never charged the individual.