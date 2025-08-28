RFK Jr thinks school shootings due to an overabundance of mental healthcare

The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services is worried that people receiving long-studied and proven-effective prescribed medications to aid in mental healthcare are why schools are constantly turned into war zones.

It is never the guns. Conservatives refuse to accept that the wide availability of firearms, matched with young people's likelihood to fall into the invincibility fable, leads to disastrous outcomes. Contrary to Secretary Brain Worm's assertion, antidepressants are well understood to help control and manage

irritability, anger, and aggressive behavior in teens and adults.

People actually receiving mental healthcare is not why school shootings are now the Great American Pastime.

