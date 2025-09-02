This marine life BREAKING NEWS is the only news I can currently handle

I don't know about you, but every time I hear or see the words "BREAKING NEWS" lately, I brace myself, because it seems like each breaking story is somehow worse than the last. And, as our democracy crumbles around us, pretty much every news story is awful and depressing. So imagine my surprise and delight when I encountered Michael Boyd's marine life-focused BREAKING NEWS stories that, I promise, are infinitely better than anything you're going to see on other news sites. Each story features a precious marine animal doing something adorably cute, accompanied by that same kind of intense, pulsing music you hear on sensationalist news programs, which brings some extra hilarity to the sweet stories. Now THESE are the breaking news stories I need! I mean, how can you go wrong with the following, which are focused on seals, one of the most adorable marine animals:

BREAKING NEWS: Seal's rare side-galumphing stuns beachgoers.

BREAKING NEWS: Sleepy seal on tiny rock does a big yawn.

BREAKING NEWS: Wave wipes out seal.

BREAKING NEWS: Seal banana poses then falls asleep.

BREAKING NEWS: Seal sticks out tongue and yawns.

BREAKING NEWS: Seal scratches diver's leg then swims away.

BREAKING NEWS: Silly seal falls into water.

BREAKING NEWS: Baby seal galumphs away from their mom.

BREAKING NEWS: Sleepy seal wakes up then goes back to sleep.

And don't worry, Boyd's BREAKING NEWS, while mostly focused on seals, also sometimes covers other marine animals, like otters:

BREAKING NEWS: Sleepy sea otter rubs their face.

Michael Boyd is a photographer based in La Jolla, CA, where he spends his time cleaning up trash from the beaches and capturing wonderful footage of seals, sea lions, otters, and other marine life. On his Linktree he describes what he does as, "harbor seals, diving, snorkeling, and some surfing" and on his YouTube channel he states, "I share all my seal encounters on here and I remove trash from the ocean when I dive."

Boyd is quick to stress that he does not approach seals on the beach, and that we shouldn't either. He explains in one video of a sleepy seal that it was "filmed from a viewing bluff with a zoom lens" and he cautions people to not approach seals on rocks or sand, stating that "the moms will abandon their pups if they feel threatened or if people get too close." And in the caption on this video he states, "if a seal comes up to you never touch them or try to pet them. Seals are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Seals can and will bite. The encounter is on their terms." Author Andi Cross from Edges of Earth quotes Boyd, who reminds us to never ever touch wildlife: "It's important that we never ever touch wildlife, even if they seem like they want us to. . . They need to use their energy for essential activities like feeding or nursing, and interacting with humans can distract from these vital behaviors."

If you want to learn more about Boyd, who seems like a genuinely kind and amazing human, here's a terrific profile of him from Andi Cross at Edges of Earth. The piece features Boyd's wonderful photography and his ethos of care for marine life, and also highlights his kindness toward other humans, through his commitment to educating San Diegans about their marine neighbors. The profile also discusses Boyd's work as a nurse, where he uplifts patients and shares his diving experiences "with those unable to explore the ocean themselves," explaining that:

Through these actions, Michael not only offers a glimpse into the underwater world but also fosters hope among those facing health challenges. His videos serve as a powerful incentive for recovery, connecting patients to the ocean's beauty and reinforcing the therapeutic potential of nature. Entering the nursing profession was fundamentally about aiding others for Michael, and now, he feels he offers something uniquely uplifting to those in distress.

Thanks, Michael, for being such an awesome human and bringing some much-needed positivity into the world! See more of Michael Boyd's terrific photos and videos of seals, sea lions, and other wildlife at his TikTok, Facebook,YouTube, and Instagram.

Publisher's note: If you want to contribute to the care of sick or injured seals, sea lions, and otters, check out The Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro, California, or The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, California.

Previously:

• A seal moves on land by 'galumphing'

• Kiss from a Rose performed by seals

• Leopard seals woo mates with nursery rhymes

• US governmental conservationists really hope that young endangered seals will stop getting eels stuck in their nostrils

• The ribbon seal is an incredibly cute, elusive, ice seal