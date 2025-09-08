Hidden frames reveal next Starfield DLC: Terran Armada details

You know what? I can admit when I'm wrong. Sure, Starfield is still the gaming equivalent of a swimming pool-sized tub of unflavored oatmeal, and I'm bitterly disappointed it came from one of my favorite studios. Still, clearly Bethesda hasn't completely given up on the game yet (even if it might be the smart thing. Shift focus to Elder Scrolls 6 so it'll be out this decade, please).

Today, Bethesda shared a short video commemorating two years since Starfield's launch. It was largely fluff, with no hints at future content given the game's uncertain future… or so it seemed. Toward the end of the video, a fragmented blink-and-you'll-miss-it tease for upcoming Starfield content popped up, which a few players spotted and reassembled within hours.

It seems as though the next DLC will be titled Terran Armada, which is particularly interesting given that Starfield's Earth has been a hunk of sun-scorched rock for years (another of the game's missed opportunities, but alas). Some kind of rogue faction that survived the planet's destruction, maybe? Either way, after the game's first disappointing DLC met with the same lackluster reviews as Starfield itself for essentially being more of the same, it's clear Bethesda needs to come out with a major rework if they have any hope of a No Man's Sky-style comeback story.

Or maybe we're just blowing this out of proportion and it's nothing but another paid mod.