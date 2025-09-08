U.S. companies hide roots as anti-American sentiment grows in Europe

Remember when being American was cool? When GIs handed out American cigarettes and chocolate bars, and everyone wanted to be James Dean or Marilyn Monroe? As reported in DW, American brands are suddenly desperate to prove they're German. McDonald's is bragging about its locally-sourced pickles, while Coca-Cola is slapping German names on everything except the recipe for Type 2 diabetes.

McDonald's, meanwhile, wants everyone to know that 65% of its ingredients come from Germany. Which means your Big Mac is now technically a Großer Mac.

Danish retailers have started marking European alternatives to US products with black stars, which is either a savage burn or the world's most passive-aggressive shopping guide.