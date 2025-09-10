Conspiracy theorist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

Deseret News reports that Charlie Kirk, an antisemitic conspiracy theorist and commentator, was shot this afternoon at a speaking event in Utah. Kirk's status is unknown and a suspect is reportedly in custody.

Bystanders report seeing Kirk shot near his neck during a Q&A with students.

The Guardian reports on video of the incident circulating online and adds that the Utah Valley University police confirmed shots were fired on campus.

In video posts circulating on social media, Kirk can be seen getting struck while speaking and sitting beneath a tent in the Utah Valley University courtyard. Kirk was there as part of The American Comeback Tour, which is hosted by the TPUSA chapter at Utah Valley. There is also video footage of students on campus running away from the sound of gunshots.

Update: