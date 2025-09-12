Alleged Kirk shooter's bullet casings reveal far-right Groyper connections

Tyler Robinson, the alleged Charlie Kirk killer, was not an anti-fascist, pro-trans liberal as Nancy Mace and the MAGA grift machine are trying to have you believe. Robinson is to the right of MAGA.

From Garbage Day:

Many extremism researchers this morning are wondering if Robinson is a self-identified "groyper," or follower of far-right streamer Nick Fuentes. As we wrote yesterday, Fuentes has spent years attacking Kirk online. Groypers believed that Kirk was a sellout and blocking a much more extreme version of Trumpism from taking root. For years, Groypers have been carrying out what they call "Groyper Wars," attending Kirk's events and trying to disrupt them. For what it's worth, 4chan users think Robinson was a Groyper. … The unfired bullet casings had other phrases written on them, including, "Hey fascist! Catch! ⬆️, ➡️, ⬇️⬇️⬇️," "O bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao," and "If you read this you are gay lmao." The first message is a reference to the satirically fascist video game Helldivers 2, the arrow combination triggering the most powerful bomb attack in the game. The second message is a reference to an Italian antifascist folk song, which has gotten renewed interest online and offline after its use in Netflix's Money Heist. "Bella Ciao" is also used in the video game Far Cry 6. The third is just boilerplate edgelord speak, given extra layers of irony by the much more online jokes on the other casings.

From Know Your Meme:

Reportedly, one of the unfired bullet casings had the code for the Eagle 500kg Bomb, "↑ → ↓↓↓," inscribed on it, along with, "Hey fascist! Catch!" It is unclear why the alleged shooter would inscribe this on the bullet, and nothing official has been said. Some have hypothesized that it is a reference to the power of the Eagle 500kg Bomb, while others suggest it's just a dark joke or meaningless reference. However, given its prevalence online over the last two years with the surge in popularity of Helldivers 2 and memes related to the game, it's plausible to attribute Robinson's use of it to the stratagem found in the game and related memes. Some of the other phrases inscribed on the bullet casings reportedly include, "O Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao" (an Italian song dedicated to the Italian resistance fighting against the occupying troops of Germany), "If you read this you are gay lmao" and "Notices Bulges 'OwO What's This?'" (a reference to another meme relating to the furry community).

Tetiana Bihus/Shutterstock AI/shutterstock.com/Know Your Meme

Previously:

• JD Vance memes are still going strong and are better than ever