Doctor abandons patient for mid-surgery sex with nurse

A Manchester doctor left a patient under anesthesia to have sex with a nurse during surgery. Dr. Suhail Anjum, 44, a consultant anesthetist at Tameside Hospital, admitted to this "shameful" behavior during a fitness to practice hearing.

As reported in the BBC, Dr. Anjum excused himself for a "comfort break" halfway through a procedure, leaving another nurse to monitor the male patient. Instead of returning promptly, he engaged in sexual activity with a nurse in another operating theater. The eight-minute absence was discovered when a colleague walked in on them in a "compromising position."

The General Medical Council (GMC) presented evidence at the hearing, which Dr. Anjum did not dispute. While no harm came to the patient, the doctor acknowledged his actions had the potential to put the patient at risk. Dr. Anjum, who had been living in Pakistan, was seeking to resume his career in the UK when this incident came to light.

"It was quite shameful, to say the least. I only have myself to blame," Dr. Anjum told the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service. He attributed his lapse in judgment to personal stress, including difficulties in his marriage following his daughter's premature birth.

Previously:

• Doctor guilty of raping heavily sedated patient in hospital gets no prison time

• Taxpayers to cover $138.7 million bill for FBI's negligence in Nassar sex abuse case