Bernie Sanders ventures into deep-red West Virginia

For a lot of right-wing America (and far too many liberals, it should be noted), "socialism" is still a scary word. Bernie Sanders isn't quite Chairman Mao, though, as demonstrated when he teamed up with indie newsroom More Perfect Union to tour the deep red West Virginia. Actually talking to Trump supporters instead of just letting Fox put words in your mouth proves to be an effective strategy, and watching them be surprised Bernie doesn't have devil horns in real life is genuinely fascinating.

There are people on the right that can be reached without compromising leftist values by appeasing the white supremacists. Who knew?