MAGA discovers they actually love gun control after all

Look who just discovered their love for gun control! MAGA, that bastion of "from my cold dead hands" rhetoric, is suddenly all-in on firearms restrictions — as long as they're aimed at the right target.

According to Breitbart's breathless reporting, the Department of Justice is considering banning transgender individuals from owning firearms. The same folks who scream "slippery slope!" at the mere suggestion of universal background checks are now eagerly sliding down that very slope, greased with their own hypocrisy.

Remember when these freedom fighters insisted that any restriction on gun ownership was literally tyranny? Apparently tyranny got a makeover and now looks fabulous in their eyes. Suddenly, "shall not be infringed" comes with a surprising number of asterisks.

The conservative media ecosystem that spent decades insisting that even suggesting gun control made you a seditious traitor is suddenly enthusiastically embracing government power to restrict constitutional rights.

Amazing what a little targeted animus can do for one's philosophical flexibility.

Previously:

• Tucker Carlson worries armed trans people might acquire multi-role stealth combat aircraft

• Anyone can now carry a concealed handgun in Georgia without a license or background check