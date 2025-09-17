Old Thom is an orca living his best life, with dolphins

Photo credit: Cavan-Images / Shutterstock.com

Rather than attacking pleasure boats or eating seals, Old Thom spends his days swimming with Atlantic white sided dolphins. No one quite knows why.

Orcinus orca, or killer whales, are more likely to eat their smaller whale buddies, rather than join their pod and swim around with them, but for years, that is what Old Thom has done. This fascinating video presents several explanations, but no definitive answers. Untell he decides to tell us, it is unlikely we know what's really going down.

