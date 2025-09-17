Teens who urinated in soup must pay $300k

Those trying the hotpot at a Shanghai branch of chain restaurant Haidilao may have noticed an unusual piquant note to the flavor on a February day earlier this year: two teenagers had urinated in the soup. Authorities stress there is no suggestion anyone actually consumed the extra-spicy broth, but those responsible were this week ordered to pay 2.2m yuan ($309,000) in damages.

Last Friday, a Shanghai court found that the teenagers had infringed upon the companies' property rights as well as reputation through "acts of insult", noting that their actions contaminated tableware and "caused strong discomfort among the public". It also found that the teens' parents had "failed to fulfil their duty of guardianship" and ordered that they bear the compensation, state media reported. …

Haidilao felt obligated to compensate thousands of diners, replaced all the restaurant's hotpot equipment, and disinfected the facilities—but the court was not impressed by its expectation to be paid back in full.