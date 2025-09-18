Enjoy watching the Senate beat the dumb out of Kash Patel

Anyway, earlier this week, Kash Patel was called in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee to explain his leadership decisions during the manhunt for Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin. And, since they already had him in the hot seat, where in the hell the Epstein Files are as he promised to release them. Patel's failure (or a victory from his boss' point of view) is something both sides of the aisle are hungry to see corrected.

My favourite part of the video? The bit where Patel gets asked how many times Trump is named in the Epstein Files. Was it 1,000? 500? He doesn't know the answer but, says Patel, it's definitely not that.