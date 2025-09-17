Rep. Swalwell backs Kash Patel into a corner

Underqualified Director of the FBI Kash Patel proves he is unable to withstand scrutiny of any sort.

Eric Swalwell, representing California's 14th congressional district, cut through the evasiveness and battered Kash Patel. Patel refused to answer a very simple question: Did Patel tell AG Bondi that Trump is mentioned in the Epstein files? "We'll take your evasiveness as consciousness of guilt," concluded Swalwell.

