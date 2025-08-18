Incels found a new hobby, and the results are as unsettling as you'd imagine

I think I may have finally found something to dethrone Food On My Dog as the weirdest culinary corner of the Internet. Time after time, incel communities have been banned from forums like Reddit due to their tendency to turn into festering pits of misogynistic toxicity because… well, incels.

Somehow, though, Kitchencels (yes, really) has fallen under the radar. In a nutshell, it's a place for incels who also happen to be really into cooking to meet up, commiserate, and share their latest creations — most of which are horrifying, because self-hatred is an integral part of the incel mentality. It's half therapy, half the worst food porn you've ever seen, and all bizarre. Take a look:

I wish it was satire. God, do I wish it was satire, more than anything else. I'm sorry to report that the vast majority of posts on it are not, though. Better they're working on their culinary skills than falling in with the likes of Andrew Tate, though, right? Right?!