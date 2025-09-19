Trump's net approval rating plummets 13 points. Did something happen?

An AP-NORC poll found President Trump's disapproval rate up 7 points to 60% and his approval rate down 6 points to 39%. The net change is 13 points and he's deep underwater on every issue except border security. Pessimism about the direction of the country is growing among Republicans, the Associated Press reports; they account for most of the drop.

Since June, the share of adults who say the country is on the wrong track increased 13 percentage points from 62% to 75%. The shift occurred primarily among Republicans. In June, 29% of Republicans said the country was heading in the wrong direction. That number is now 51%. The vast majority of Democrats have felt the country is headed in the wrong direction since Donald Trump won the election in 2024.

In June, 75% of Republicans were happy with how things were going. By September 11-15, it was down to 49% percent.