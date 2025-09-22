Halloween music streaming: 5 free radio stations for spooky season

October is almost here, which means it's finally acceptable to start getting into the halloween spirit. The Halloween Radio is a fun website that lets you stream spooky, fun, October-themed music. There's something for everyone on there, and it's free to use.

You can choose between 5 different stations on Halloween Radio. There are Main, Oldies, Atmosphere, Kids, and Movies (soundtrack) stations available. The atmosphere station seems like it would be great background sounds for a DIY haunted house. I listened to the "movies" station for a while today while cleaning the house, and now I feel ready to start binge watching horror films.

From the site: "On this station, October 31st isn't the only time when ghouls and ghosts get to come out to play. We broadcast all year round, so even when November rolls around, you can relive all the tricks and treats of the night before to your heart's content. We play every kind of music, so long as it has a terrifying twist, so what are you waiting for- hit play, and get ready to have your socks scared off!"

