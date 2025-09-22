LyTube displays karaoke-style lyrics over YouTube videos

Have you ever wanted to have a karaoke night with your friends, but wish you could sing along to a song while the actual music video plays in the background? This website called LyTube puts karaoke, sing-along style lyrics on top of any video you plug into the site. Simply copy and paste the YouTube link into LyTube.

I tried it out with "Just Like Heaven" by The Cure, and I love the result. Now, I can watch this video of The Cure while also reading the lyrics. If you have a projector screen to watch videos on, this makes an at-home karaoke night so much better.

This tool is also useful if you want to memorize song lyrics, or just see them on the screen for fun while watching a video. As a visual learner, I can't remember many song lyrics unless I've read them in front of me while hearing the song. LyTube makes it a lot easier.

