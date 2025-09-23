Take two Tylenol, hope Trump goes away in the morning

Yesterday, a barely coherent Donald Trump tried to pronounce acetaminophen and demonstrated his administration's groundbreaking work on autism is a farce.

Trump absolutely proved he and his team of "experts" are charlatans who should be ignored. Having promised a "big announcement" for yesterday, what Team Trump delivered was poppycock sure to get the United States sued by Kenvue Inc, the manufacturers of Tylenol brand acetaminophen. Trump himself was a babbling moron who contradicted himself repeatedly and admitted their science was bad. With weird ideas about vaccination and some telling commentary about what age children need protection from STDs, Trump once again demonstrated a lack of mental acuity.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists disputed the link made by Trump in the Oval Office on Monday. Its president, Dr Steven Fleischman, said the Tylenol claim "is not backed by the full body of scientific evidence and dangerously simplifies the many and complex causes of neurologic challenges in children". "Studies that have been conducted in the past, show no clear evidence that proves a direct relationship between the prudent use of acetaminophen during any trimester and fetal developmental issues," the statement added. BBC

Here is perhaps the one thing Trump got right, and we should believe:

There has been speculation that this was all done to push some BS herbal thing, Dr. Oz is selling, or is just another way the Christian Nationalist right can scapegoat women. This attack on a well-studied drug that is not harmful when taken according to your doctor's instructions, or those on the label, is most likely to cost taxpayers a lot of money.

