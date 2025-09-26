Remove ink stains with Amodex

A pen full of midnight blue ink let loose in my bag. Amodex got the stains out.

I travel with fountain pens. Sometimes accidents happen. I drove over a high mountain pass and I guess the pressure change got me. Luckily, I carry a small jar of Amodex with its included toothbrush. Following the directions, I was able to remove the stains.

I will begin putting my pens in a ziplock bag when travelling by car now, I have done this for air travel for ages. Also, my Pilot Vanishing Point has never leaked on me while in flight.

Amodex Ink and Stain remover via Amazon