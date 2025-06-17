Retrospective of the Bic Cristal pen

Open Culture's retrospective of one of the world's most successful consumer products opens with a reminder that you don't need to be shown such things because they're everywhere.

Bich (the foreign pronunciation of whose surname inspired the brand name BIC) figured out how to use Swiss watchmaking machines to mass-produce tiny stainless steel balls to precise specifications. He chose to manufacture the rest of the pen out of molded plastic, a then-new technology. The Cristal's clear body allowed the ink level to be seen at all times, and its hexagonal shape stopped it from rolling off desks. Its polypropylene lid wouldn't break when dropped, and it doubled as a clip to boot. What did this "game changer" avant la lettre cost when it came to market? The equivalent of two dollars. As an industrial product, the BIC Cristal has in many respects never been surpassed (over 100 billion have been sold to date), even by the ultra-high-tech cellphones or tablets on which you may be reading this post. Bear that in mind the next time you're struggling with one, patchily zigzagging back and forth on a page in an attempt to get the ink out that you're sure must be in there somewhere.

What I love about the Cristal is that it's absolutely terrible! A brittle, sharp plastic body waiting for you after the enticing mouthfeel of its soft, yielding cap, leading to an acrid finish with notes of battery acid and myrrh. And if you write with it, it leaves an inconsistent debossed line.

If you must, the Cristal Xtra Bold is the best and most reliable variant. Pairs well with unvulcanized putty rubber.

