Let's hope Hakeem and Chuck don't capitulate

In March 2025, Chuck Schumer caved, claiming fear of a government shutdown could further empower Donald Trump. Rather than sit on his hands and force the Republicans to find a way to get nine Democrats to support the bill, Schumer gave up all leverage and enabled executive overreach, Trump's favorite tactic; this opened opportunities to use impoundment (withholding appropriated funds) and executive "discretion" to reshape spending anyway.



This time around, Jeffries and Schumer have spent most of their time in the press complaining that Trump won't talk to them and promising bipartisan cooperation. This strange idea that you can "reach across the aisle" and come to some agreement with folks who are demanding you be jailed, and blame your ideology for all the wrongs in America, has been disproven again and again. Until Democrats are willing to use the same tactics the Republicans are, and the GOP has been unafraid to shut the government down to advance their sick agenda, we're going to continue sliding down this awful slope.



