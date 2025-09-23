Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer mistaken as to why Trump ignores them

The minority leadership in the House and Senate has passed on nearly every opportunity to protest and sat back, hoping their 1990s playbook would somehow become relevant again. Trump isn't afraid to meet with them; they are just too meaningless to waste time on.

"Trump Always Chickens Out," wrote Jeffries on X, referring to the TACO acronym. "Donald Trump just cancelled a high-stakes meeting in the Oval Office with myself and [Democratic Senate] Leader [Chuck] Schumer. The extremists want to shut down the government because they are unwilling to address the Republican healthcare crisis that is devastating America." "Trump is running away from the negotiating table before he even gets there. While Americans face rising costs and a Republican healthcare crisis, Trump would rather throw a tantrum than do his job. Democrats are ready to work to avoid a shutdown — Trump and Republicans are holding America hostage. Donald Trump will own the shutdown," Schumer said in his statement that Punchbowl News reporter Andrew Desiderio copied on X. RawStory

It is far more likely that the Orange Menace would meet with Spuds Mackenzie. The Democrats need to rally around the leaders who are at least trying to raise awareness and speak out, AOC and Jasmine Crockett. The strongly worded letters from Jeffries and Schumer have clearly not been read.

Previously:

• Chuck Schumer struggles to remain relevant

• Chuck Schumer cancels appearances after cratering Democratic party