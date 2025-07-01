Chuck Schumer struggles to remain relevant

US Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took time off from the stern letter writing to make his version of substantive changes to Trump's budget.

Having warned us of rising guacamole and imported beer prices, Senator Schumer then focused on a campaign of writing stern letters. While there have been few opportunities for the Democratic minority to fight back or even be heard, it's notable that Schumer has avoided taking even those actions, yet prides himself on denying Trump the name of a bill that Trump will call whatever Trump wants. Go Team.

