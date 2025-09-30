SAG-AFTRA slams AI "actor" Tilly Norwood as synthetic and soulless





SAG-AFTRA has condemned AI-generated "Tilly Norwood," arguing that she lacks real emotion, life experience, or legitimacy in performance. It also probably costs the world a rainforest for every 5 minutes of "performance."

"To be clear, 'Tilly Norwood' is not an actor, it's a character generated by a computer program that was trained on the work of countless professional performers — without permission or compensation," SAG-AFTRA wrote in a statement. "It has no life experience to draw from, no emotion and, from what we've seen, audiences aren't interested in watching computer-generated content untethered from the human experience. It doesn't solve any 'problem' — it creates the problem of using stolen performances to put actors out of work, jeopardizing performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry." Variety

SAG-AFTRA also warns studios that using "synthetic performers" without the union's sign-off violates their agreement. Read the statement here.

At some point, companies like OpenAI and Anthropic will have to start charging for the energy their frontier models consume. When that happens, all these cute AI side projects will become insanely unaffordable.



