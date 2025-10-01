40 years on, classic drum machines get a successor in the Roland TR-1000

The Roland TR-1000 Rhythm Creator is a direct successor to the famed TR-808 and TR-909 drum machines, each anchoring entire genres of 20th-century pop music and EDM. It's analog, it's aesthetic, and it was made with extensive input from the musicians who use the originals day-in and day-out. Here's Roland Product Leader Peter Brown:

Satoshi Tomiie had a modded 909 with a great sound character. We studied and compared it to our analog and digital prototypes. We also listened to units that had strange character—not modded, but for whatever reason, they came out of the factory sounding wonky. There's so much subjectivity regarding what sounds "good" or "like a X0X." ACB's initial mission was to create a median sound with just enough control to achieve an ideal result. In the process, we built these DSP models with a high degree of modularity. This made the "digital circuit bending" process possible for normies like me who are not DSP engineers to tinker around and see what sounds interesting.

It has engines redesigned from the 808 and 909, a new sequencer, more than 2000 samples, and 46GB of internal storage. Effects. Ports. Many knobs and dials.

Built on the legacy of Roland's most iconic drum machines, the TR-1000 Rhythm Creator blends analog warmth, digital precision, and sampling freedom into a powerful, genre-spanning instrument. Bridging classic workflows with modern sound design, the TR-1000 is the definitive platform for shaping what comes next. The future is back—and it's in your hands.

• The deepest and most powerful drum machine ever created by Roland• Newly developed analog engine with classic TR-808 and TR-909 sounds offering vintage feel, modern flair, extended range, and new parameters not available on the originals• ACB modeling engine with a diverse range of sounds, including 21 circuit-bent 8X and 9X models that push 808 and 909 sounds into new sonic directions• FM, PCM, and virtual analog engines for creating bass lines, synth tones, and wild digital textures• Advanced sampler with over 2000 onboard sounds, stereo sampling/resampling, BPM sync, time-stretching, non-destructive slice editing, and 46 GB of memory for user samples• Next-generation TR-REC step sequencer with off-grid control, cycle, rotate, track/step start timing, direction, motion recording, and probability• Four dedicated layer tracks for detailed drum sound design and extended sequencing• Stereo analog effects section with new state-variable filter (SVF), analog drive, and external routing• Tactile performance effects, including a Morph slider, snapshots, and step loop control for rhythmic play• Expansive audio I/O with stereo mix output, individual instrument outputs, dedicated analog FX output, and dual mono/stereo input for external gear• MIDI I/O, trigger I/O, DIN sync, clock out, and filter CV input• Control input for an expression pedal or footswitch• USB-C multi-channel audio/MIDI interface• Flexible USB device port for connecting an external Roland MIDI controller or a flash drive for updates, backup/restore, and sample import/export• Rugged metal chassis and durable components• Edit and organize sounds with the TR-1000 App

You're thinking of a number, but it's too low. How does $2,700 sound?

Here's some demos.