After disowning Project 2025 during the campaign, Trump gleefully using his shutdown to enact it

Convicted felon and liable for sexual assault, Donald Trump and his merry band of cronies didn't refuse to negotiate with Democrats over an insistence on providing undocumented people emergency health services; they did it to advance their plan to remake the United States of America into a place that sucks.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said Democrats have given him an "unprecedented opportunity" to slash federal agencies, signaling plans to harm his political opponents during the two-day-old government shutdown while blaming them for causing it.

Trump's warning came a day after his administration froze about $18 billion for two major infrastructure projects in New York City and canceled roughly $8 billion more for climate-related projects in Democratic-leaning states.

…

Both of the funding halts were first announced by Russell Vought, the director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget, not by the departments that have oversight over the projects.

Trump said he will soon meet with Vought "to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut."