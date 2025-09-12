Listen to how deeply moved Trump is by Charlie Kirk's death (video)

Donald Trump is clearly affected by the death of conservative conspiracy theorist and white supremacy advocate Charlie Kirk. He can barely control the tears:

Q: My condolences on the loss of your friend Charlie Kirk. How are you holding up?TRUMP: I think very good. And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they've been trying to get for about 150 years. And it's gonna be a beauty. It'll be an absolutely magnificent structure.

Wow, four words before he rambles on about his self-aggrandizing ballroom project.

Previously:

• 1,350-word feature about the appeal of Charlie Kirk's beliefs doesn't specify them or quote him

• Conspiracy theorist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

• Charlie Kirk is afraid of his kitchen condiments