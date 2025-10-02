Elon Musk encourages anti-trans bigots to target Netflix



The world's richest creep is now spending his time amplifying a boycott of Netflix, egging on anti-trans bigots who want queer stories erased from streaming.

On Monday, Libs of TikTok—the far-right account notorious for stoking violent threats against LGBTQ+ people—erupted over a kids' show featuring a transgender character. The target was Dead End: Paranormal Park, and the outrage quickly snowballed as conservative influencers seized on other examples of queer and trans representation in children's and adult programming. Within days, Twitter's owner, billionaire Elon Musk, was leading a boycott campaign against the streaming platform, using his perch to punish it for daring to feature LGBTQ+ characters—representation that reflects the families of millions of kids and, for many, offers a rare lifeline of visibility. The outrage began when Libs of TikTok posted a clip from Dead End: Paranormal Park in which the character Barney Guttman comes out as transgender. "I'm trans norma, and everyone at school knows, and everyone at home knows… and being here, it's like a whole new place. I can just be Barney, and I can choose if and when I tell people," he says in the episode, describing the relief of finally living without everyone knowing his transgender identity and judging him for it. Erin in the Morning

Musk's hostility toward trans rights isn't new; rather, it is a favorite issue of Elon, who blames a whole raft of things other than himself for a shattered relationship with his daughter. He's repeatedly lashed out at trans people online, often framing his hate through the lens of his own family drama. After his daughter legally changed her name and gender, Musk publicly blamed "woke" ideology for "turning her against him" rather than confronting his own failings as a parent. He has turned her rejection into a broader crusade against trans existence itself. Rather than looking within, Elon Musk blames anyone else.

Previously:

• Musk starts Twitter's Pride Month by announcing offensive policies