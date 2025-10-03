Next original game from No More Heroes developer is beautiful, high-octane mess

Grasshopper Manufacture announced a new game that looks weird and quirky? In other worse, water continues to be wet. The studio's oeuvre, dominated by their No More Heroes series, spans many, many consoles and genres (including a forgotten DS game you should really play), but is united by an offbeat sense of style and an unorthodox approach to storytelling. Their newly-announced project, Romeo is a Dead Man, looks to fit perfectly into that trend with its high-octane action and microwave-headed protagonist.

I have absolutely no idea what the story is about and I'm already sold.

