Sovereign citizen has a bad day in court (video)

This belligerent "sovereign citizen" encounters a Judge who is having none of it:

Sovereign citizens are folks who have been misled or misled themselves into believing they are not subject to government authority, taxes, or laws unless they personally consent. SC's think they can

"opt out" of citizenship or statutes by declaring themselves "sovereign." In reality, if you live in the U.S., you're subject to U.S. law unless you formally renounce citizenship and move elsewhere. You can't just say "I don't consent" to taxes or traffic tickets.

This guy faces real consequences, but refused the assistance of a lawyer and tried to represent himself. Proving that adage and learning the hard way.



