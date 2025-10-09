The Onion investigates Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous sex trafficker, pedophile and friend of president Donald Trump; after weeks of teasing us with trailers, Bad Pedophile is out now (and embedded below.)

Unlike anything you've already seen about Jeffrey Epstein, this documentary uncovers the truth behind one of America's most notorious perverts. This is Jeffrey Epstein: Bad Pedophile. Become an Onion member while it's still optional.

The revivied The Onion is the best thing on the Internet since The Toast! This film reminds me of Paedogeddon, Channel 4's infamous 2001 parody of how UK media trivialized the subject. As Ian Hislop put it, it captured the "surreal amorality of television that pretends to take issues seriously," and here we are.