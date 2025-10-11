Save 83% on Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows with free training lessons

TL;DR: The Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + FREE Microsoft Training Bundle is just $39.97 (MSRP $239.99) until Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Procrastinating on buying the Microsoft Office Pro Suite? Here's your trigger; until Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows along with 42 training lessons for just $39.97 (MSRP $239.99).

The price is unbeatable and the training will turn you from beginner to pro in just 25 hours. Study from the top to become an expert or pick and choose your lessons to brush up on your VLookups and shortcuts.

Armed with the training, you'll be ready to conquer the following programs:

Microsoft Office Word

Microsoft Office Excel

Microsoft Office PowerPoint

Microsoft Office Outlook

Microsoft Office Teams (Free version only)

Microsoft Office OneNote

Microsoft Office Publisher

Microsoft Office Access

These applications are how professionals make dreams come true. Master copy, graphics, data analysis, communication, and organization with Microsoft's premiere digital tools, all developed to streamline your productivity. Create dazzling presentations that wow a room, smart email templates to shave off precious minutes, or graphs to explain complex data. Similar user interfaces mean that if you understand one, you'll get a grip on the rest, quickly, so you can dive in to your personal and professional projects with confidence and ease.

This one-time purchase can be downloaded directly to your device and requires Windows 10 or 11, a recommended 1GB of RAM, 4GB of hard disk formatting, and a monitor with 1280×800 resolution or higher.

Download a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows with a bonus free training bundle for the low price of $39.97 (MSRP $239.99) until Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + FREE Microsoft Training Bundle

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.