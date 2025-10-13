Avatar: The Last Airbender finally gets a fighting game after 20 years

It does strike me as a little strange that the legendary animated show Avatar: The Last Airbender has yet to get a single good video game despite its twenty-year history and multiple sequel series, one of which is still slated for release in the near future. Who didn't imagine themselves running around in that setting as a kid, expertly manipulating your element of choice?

Back in the early 2000s, Nickelodeon churned out tie-in games for all its flagship series (perhaps you remember the ten million low-budget SpongeBob platformers). Still, it's taken until now for someone to take a serious crack at adapting the franchise for a slightly more discerning audience. Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is a surprising announcement, to be sure, but its focus on fast-paced, 1-on-1 fights does promise to fulfill basically every "who would win" fantasy I could ever dream up.

The decision to forego uncanny 3D models in favor of 2D animation is also a promising step. It's too early to call it, but could this be the franchise's first good game?