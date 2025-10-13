John Oliver explains the problem with Bari Weiss

Image: Kathy Hutchins/shutterrstock.com

John Oliver discusses Bari Weiss, the new Editor-in-Chief of CBS, and how she spells doom for journalism at CBS.

Oliver details how Weiss, who describes herself as a liberal, looks like something else if you listen to everything she says except "I am a liberal." Weiss's claimed intellectualism relies on oversimplification and false equivalences; Weiss is more like Joe Rogan than a journalist. If you were wondering why Trump bubby Larry Ellison would over pay for her website, to give her a job running CBS, this video will make it obvious.

