ICE traumatizes Chicago school children, Los Angeles declares immigration sweeps a county-wide emergency

Not only has ICE abducted and held a Banana captive in Portland, but Chicago and LA are fed up with the Gestapo terrorizing their citizens.

Chicago school teachers warn of the irreparable damage done to children as classes are disrupted, and kids are traumatized by violent acts of abduction occurring just off campus. Tear gas has wafted into schools, and children run screaming in fear of "ICE! ICE!"

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency to try to help people impacted by the Trump Administration's racially profiled raids. The state of emergency may lead to tenant eviction protections, allow the county to request State funds for aid, and allow for inter-agency coordination to respond to sweeps.