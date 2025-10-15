ICE traumatizes Chicago school children, Los Angeles declares immigration sweeps a county-wide emergency

Not only has ICE abducted and held a Banana captive in Portland, but Chicago and LA are fed up with the Gestapo terrorizing their citizens.
Chicago school teachers warn of the irreparable damage done to children as classes are disrupted, and kids are traumatized by violent acts of abduction occurring just off campus. Tear gas has wafted into schools, and children run screaming in fear of "ICE! ICE!"
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency to try to help people impacted by the Trump Administration's racially profiled raids. The state of emergency may lead to tenant eviction protections, allow the county to request State funds for aid, and allow for inter-agency coordination to respond to sweeps.
"What's happening in our communities is an emergency — and Los Angeles County is treating it like one," Horvath said in the release. "Declaring a Local Emergency ensures that the full weight of County government is aligned to support our immigrant communities who are being targeted by federal actions. For months, families have lived under threat and workers have been taken from job sites."
Federal immigration raids have swept up thousands of people in Southern California and resulted in decreased attendance at work, widespread fear, disruption of local economies and a strain on hospitals, schools and places of worship.
"What's happening across Los Angeles County is an emergency. It may not be a wildfire or an earthquake, but it is a man-made emergency — created by our own federal government," Hahn said in the release. "I want our residents to know that we are in this crisis with them — and I want us to have every tool at our disposal in this effort. For that reason, I think this emergency proclamation is not just symbolically important as a message to our residents, but critical to our response moving forward."Los Angeles Times