ICE Gestapo arrests banana-clad clarinetist at Portland protest

On Sunday, Trump's Gestapo arrested a member of Portland's Unpresidented Brass Band as they played the "Ghostbusters" theme song across the street from the Portland ICE field office. As of 2 pm Tuesday, the clarinetist, Oriana Korol, was still being held and had not been charged.

Thompson, 43, said federal agents had just exited the fortified facility and appeared to be chasing a protester when the protester and officer collided with band members, most of whom were wearing banana costumes.

"Ori, our clarinet player, was pinned against this fence, with whoever they're trying to detain at her feet, and she's just kind of stuck," Thompson said in an interview Tuesday. "Then suddenly one of the other officers just tackled her. I didn't see anything that warranted any kind of arrest."

A video posted on social media showed officers pushing into a crowd to make several arrests on South Bancroft Street. One demonstrator appears to break free from a scrum and runs toward the band. Officers pursue the suspect and take him to the ground.

Another video showed Korol wedged between several officers, tripping over them and the detained suspect as she falls into the mud. An officer then pins her as well. The videos don't capture the complete sequence of events, and authorities haven't said what specific conduct triggered her arrest.