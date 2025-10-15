MAGA congressman threatened ex with revenge porn, court rules

A judge has granted a restraining order against MAGA idol Rep. Cory Mills after his ex-girlfriend presented what the court found to be a compelling case that the 45-year-old congressman couldn't grasp the concept of a breakup. As reported in the NY Times, "Mills, was also ordered to refrain from making any references on social media to his ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Langston, the reigning Miss United States, who had ended their relationship this year after Mr. Mills was linked to an assault investigation in Washington, D.C., involving another woman."

Mills, a devoted Trump supporter, started dating Lindsey Langston when he was 41 and she was 22 (he was married at the time, naturally). According to court proceedings detailed in The New York Times, Lindsey Langston stated that Representative Cory Mills had threatened to release sexually explicit videos of her as a form of revenge porn after their breakup.

From the Times:

Mr. Mills had testified that he had never intended to send intimate images of Ms. Langston to other people and that he no longer possessed them. "The court, considering the totality of the testimony and circumstances, does not find the respondent's testimony concerning the intimate videos to be truthful," Judge Koberlein wrote.

The judge found her testimony credible and his untruthful, prohibited all contact, and banned him from even mentioning her on social media. "In a 14-page order, Judge Fred Koberlein Jr. of Florida's Third Judicial Circuit wrote that Ms. Langston had 'reasonable cause to believe she is in imminent danger of becoming the victim of another act of dating violence without an injunction being entered,' reports The Times.

This is perfectly on-brand MAGA behavior: entitled, unable to accept rejection, and genuinely baffled when consequences arrive. Mills now faces both this restraining order and a House Ethics Committee investigation into whether he profited from federal contracts while in office. In other words, he is a prime candidate for a Trump Cabinet position.

