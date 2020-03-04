House passes $8.3B coronavirus bill in bipartisan vote, Senate vote expected Thursday

Here's a reminder of what you can do to stop the spread of germs. pic.twitter.com/jV9lo783Cg

I just voted on the House floor to pass a #coronavirus spending package to ensure that our public health officials have the resources they need to combat the virus.

This includes funds for vaccine development as well as ensuring those vaccines are affordable to all.

The U.S. House has passed an $8.3 billion measure to battle the coronavirus outbreak. The Senate is likely to pass the measure Thursday and send it to the White House for President Trump's signature. https://t.co/bg3hXA7kGu

Elizabeth Warren quits race Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the race to challenge President Trump in november’s general election. After a disappointing Super Tuesday saw Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders split the lions’ share of delegates, no path to the nomination remained for the last woman in contention. It leaves what was once a historically diverse […] READ THE REST

Bloomberg quits race, endorses Biden After spending more than $500m on advertising, organizing and bizarre online media stunts involving anything-for-money influencers, billionaire Mike Bloomberg is suspending his campaign. His dismal performance on Super Tuesday, writes Axios’s Alexi McCammond, led to a quick endorsement of Joe Biden, the centrist candidate he had hoped to displace. The big picture: Bloomberg’s self-funding drew […] READ THE REST

Biden wins most Super Tuesday states; Sanders takes California Joe Biden took most of the states voting yesterday for a Democratic candidate to challenge President Trump, including an unexpected win in Texas. Rival Bernie Sanders, however, overwhelmed Biden in California to grab the night’s biggest haul of delegates. The results confirm the scale of Biden’s comeback, which kicked off with a big win last […] READ THE REST

