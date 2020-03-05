Good deal on Anker PowerCore Lite 10000 portable charger

Last week I posted about a Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 portable charger, which can be recharged with a USB-C or Micro USB cable. I included a promo code but some people had trouble with it. Here's a similar Anker charger, the Anker PowerCore Lite 10000mAh,* which has a coupon on the Amazon product page for a great discount. Note that the power input it USB-C only.

(This link takes you to a page with a button that lets you buy the charger on Amazon.)