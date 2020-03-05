Good deal on Anker PowerCore Lite 10000 portable charger

Last week I posted about a Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 portable charger, which can be recharged with a USB-C or Micro USB cable. I included a promo code but some people had trouble with it. Here's a similar Anker charger, the Anker PowerCore Lite 10000mAh,* which has a coupon on the Amazon product page for a great discount. Note that the power input it USB-C only.
(This link takes you to a page with a button that lets you buy the charger on Amazon.)
My car tire had a dry-wall screw in it. I bought a cheap tire plug repair kit at the local Pep Boys for about $12. It was hard to use because I had to apply a lot of force to the plastic handle and it was painful. A month later I found another screw in […]
Use promo code K2EVWP2F to get this Poweradd Surge Protector USB Power Strip with 3 USB Charging Ports for a good discount on Amazon. It’s got a five-foot cord, a surge protector, and safeguards to protect against overheating and overcharging. I just bought a couple.
My kids draw every day. I try to join them for an hour or so on the weekends. We store our pencils in these Lihit Lab Teffa “book style” pencil cases (Currently on Amazon). Mine contains my pencils, charcoals, lead holder, erasers, snap-blade knife, and reading glasses. It’s not large, but it’s designed with “pages” […]
What falls under the heading of digital marketing these days? Well, frankly…a heck of a lot. Once you start factoring in everything from search engines and social media to emails and the vast network of websites out there and before you know it, it’s easy for new digital media creators to get overwhelmed quickly. But […]
Playlists, podcasts, audiobooks, IGTV vids—you consume it all. You’d just as soon miss the train and be late for work than commute without your headphones, but what your audio experience is lacking is comfort. Whether it’s obnoxious wires that are always tangled and somehow simultaneously too short and too long or annoying earbuds that fall […]
Bug bounties are making some hackers rich — and the companies they’re hacking are more than happy to pay them. More than 600,000 white hat hackers are members of the bug bounty site HackerOne, a community connecting those hackers with companies paying them to find security holes in their vital digital systems. And it’s working. […]