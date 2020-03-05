Neighbor accused of stealing skeleton in window with middle finger raised offensively

Image: Shutterstock
'The skeleton has not been located.'
In New Mexico, a woman faces charges of larceny because cops say she stole a neighbor’s anatomical skeleton model that she claims was making an offensive gesture with its middle finger, directly towards her residence.
Diana Hogrebe is charged with one count of larceny over the alleged theft of her neighbor's offensive skeleton, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports, based on court documents filed Monday.
From the AP:
Hogrebe of Cuyamungue, New Mexico, told Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies she was offended by the way the skeleton’s hand was posed — with the middle finger pointed up.
Hogrebe told the Santa Fe New Mexican the episode was the culmination of a monthslong feud between her and neighbor Joseph Downs, who she said has hassled her family and other nearby residents.
“I just, you know, had it,” Hogrebe said. “It was like the last straw that broke the camel’s back, and I don’t know what to do.”
The gentleman with the skeleton in the window is accused of harassing teen girls in the neighborhood, and sometimes he “sets off a propane cannon, typically used by farmers to scare birds from their fields,” Ms. Hogrebe added.
The dude also plays loud music late at night.
More at the Associated Press:
Report: Neighbor steals skeleton over offensive gesture
In Port Arthur, Texas, a 24-year-old man was sentenced to 30 days in jail for posting a video last August to social media of himself taking ice cream out of a Walmart freezer, licking the ice cream like a complete jerk, then returning the container to the freezer.
• Coronavirus fears can’t stop the fromage In Wisconsin today, the world’s largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition kicked off with a record 3,667 entries from 26 nations.
“Say hello to Meeko,” says IMGURian @Lifeisfull12. “Yeah. He’s got jammies…”
What falls under the heading of digital marketing these days? Well, frankly…a heck of a lot. Once you start factoring in everything from search engines and social media to emails and the vast network of websites out there and before you know it, it’s easy for new digital media creators to get overwhelmed quickly. But […]
Playlists, podcasts, audiobooks, IGTV vids—you consume it all. You’d just as soon miss the train and be late for work than commute without your headphones, but what your audio experience is lacking is comfort. Whether it’s obnoxious wires that are always tangled and somehow simultaneously too short and too long or annoying earbuds that fall […]
Bug bounties are making some hackers rich — and the companies they’re hacking are more than happy to pay them. More than 600,000 white hat hackers are members of the bug bounty site HackerOne, a community connecting those hackers with companies paying them to find security holes in their vital digital systems. And it’s working. […]